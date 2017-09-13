Car rolls on I-70, driver transported to SRHC

An early morning accident on Interstate-70 sent a 20-year-old Salina man to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred at around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday morning near milepost 257. According to Lt. Mike Ascher, Santos Reyes-Lopez was heading eastbound when he blew a tire and lost control of his 2008 Pontiac passenger car.

Lopez drove into the median, rolling the vehicle several times; it came to rest on its tires.

Lt. Ascher said that Lopez was transported by emergency medical services to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt, according to the accident report.