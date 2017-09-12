“Rolling Closure” of portions of Old 40 Highway

There will be a “rolling closure” of Old 40 Highway from the Salina City Limit eastward to Woodward Road beginning tomorrow morning to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to place aggregate surfacing on the existing earth wedges placed earlier along each edge of the pavement.

“Rolling closure” means that only one mile of the designated section of road will be closed at any given time. After work is completed, that mile will be reopened and the next mile closed and so on. Work on this section of Old 40 Highway is anticipated to be completed by the end workday on Friday, September 15th. ROAD CLOSURE WILL BE ONLY BETWEEN 8:00 A.M. AND 4:00 P.M. EACH DAY. THE ROAD WILL BE REOPENED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC EACH EVENING AND REMAIN SO UNTIL 8:00 A.M. THE NEXT MORNING.

The aggregate surfacing on the earth wedges are being placed to help extend the life of wedges which, in turn, help extend the life of the pavement. More importantly, the earth wedges and aggregate surfacing add a measure of safety for the traveling public. They allow an opportunity for a driver to correct his/her steering in the event their passenger-side tires leave the edge of the pavement.

Owners of land along Old 40 Highway from the Salina City Limits eastward to Woodward Road will still be permitted to access their properties from the side of the work zone upon which their property lies. However, delays should be anticipated if there are conflicts between the on-going work zone and access to a specific property.