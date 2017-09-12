Mary Ann Hoffner, 78, died September 7, 2017 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. She was born March 16, 1939 in St. Elmo, Illinois to Jesse Lee and Ollie Ann (Logue) Julius. Survivors include: son, James (Mischelle) Dush of Hillsboro; daughters, Wanda Dush of Hillsboro, Terri (Gary) Penner of Rural Hillsboro, Dee (Brad) Pennington of McPherson; brother, Harry Julius of Illinois; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 14, 2017 at The Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. Interment at The Hillsboro M.B. Church cemetery. Memorials to Kindred Hospice in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

Life Sketch taken from the Funeral Bulletin

Mary Ann Julius was born March 16th, 1939, in St. Elmo, Illinios. She was born to Jesse L. Julius and Ollie A. Julius. Mary Ann had 8 brothers and sisters. 5 brothers- Louis, Fred, Harry, Virgil, and Bob. And 3 sisters- Mae, Fay, and Dean. Mary Ann was the baby of the family. Mary Ann got married to James Dush in 1954. They had 4 wonderful children.3 girls and one boy. Wanda Fay Dush, the oldest, Terri Ann Penner,married to Gary Penner, James Allen Dush, married to Mischelle Dush and Deneen Lynn Pennington, married to Brad Pennington. Mary Ann has 7 grandkids, 16 great grandchildren,witht one on the way, and 1 wonderful great, great grandchild on the way!

Mary Ann lived a wonderful 78 years! She was an amazing caregiver for several years. Mary Ann loved making quitls for her family, reading all kinds of books, mainly romance, going to garage sales, visting the lake from time to time, and her most favorite thing of all time was having her grandchildren and great grandchildren over. Mary Ann loved to decorate her house for every holiday. She loved her flowers and plants. She really did have a green thumb. She loved drinking strawberry shakes, and just about anything strawberry in fact. Her house was always filled with chickens, dolls, and angels. Mary Ann loved going back home for the family reunions. She enjoyed spending the holidays with her family. Mary Ann also had a love for coffee. She drank folders coffee all the time. She loved watching her soap operas and her John Wayne movies.

Mary Ann was loved by everyone around her. She was simple, but sometimes a little ornery. She always had a smile on her face, I don’t think anyone has ever seen her mad. Sle loved going to church and reading her bible. She always kept her promises, thought of others before herself, never forogt to tell you that she loved you. She hugged often and always used kind words. Mary Ann has one surviving brother, Harry. Marry Ann walked through the Gates of Heaven September 7th at 6:00 am. She was surrounded by her loving family, and had a smile on her face. We will all miss her dearly.