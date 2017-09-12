Man arrested for battery and kidnapping

An 18-year-old Salina man is facing battery and kidnapping charges after a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper interrupted a confrontation between him and a female acquaintance.

Authorities say that the 17-year-old victim was having a conversation with Chasin Arroyo in a vehicle parked on the 2500 block of Simmons at around 3 p.m. Monday. When Arroyo wouldn’t leave her vehicle, the woman got out of the car to open his door.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that while the woman was out of the car, Arroyo got out and picked her up. Arroyo then carried the woman to a fenced-in-yard, where he tripped.

The confrontation continued into the garage, where Arroyo allegedly blocked the exit, not letting the woman leave.

Capt. Forrester said that the woman got into the house, hitting him with a piece of ceramic art as he continued to block the exit. The object broke, leaving a laceration on Arroyo’s shoulder.

An unknown party called in the disturbance. A KHP Trooper was first on the scene, walking in on Arroyo holding the victim from behind.

Arroyo was transported to the hospital before being taken into custody. He was booked into the Saline County Jail for battery, criminal restraint and kidnapping.