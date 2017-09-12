Joe W. Zumwalt, 68, Washington, died Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Washington County Hospital.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 14, from noon until 8 p.m. at the Ward Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 15 at the Ward Funeral Home, Washington.

Joe was born at Brownsville, Texas on June 22, 1949 to Joe and Leota (Squires) Zumwalt. He worked construction in Texas most of his life. He moved to Kansas four years ago to be with family. Joe enjoyed working on lawnmowers and cars, fishing and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and son, Joe Clifton Zumwalt in 2012.

He is survived by his son, Billy (Brittany) Zumwalt, Washington; and five grandchildren, Gwendolyn Zumwalt, Breanna Zumwalt, Jaysie Zumwalt, Cohen Springer and Bentley Springer.

A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.