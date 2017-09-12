The Salina Post

Game Wardens work boat fire on Kansas lake

2 Comments

Sunday night boat fire on Pomona Lake-photo courtesy KDW&P Game Wardens

OSAGE COUNTY —  Officials are investigating the cause of a weekend boat fire in Osage County.

On Sunday evening, Kansas Game Wardens responded to a boat fire on Pomona Reservoir, according to a social media report.

The two occupants avoided injury after putting on lifejackets and entering the water before the boat became fully engulfed in flames.

Kansas Game Wardens said the incident is an excellent reminder how important it is to keep your life jackets out and accessible if not worn while on the water.

The lake is located approximately 25-miles south of Topeka.

Comments

  1. Were they wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident? Once again, feeling deprived of serious need-to-know information.

