Cody Pankratz, 31, died September 10, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born February 23, 1986 in Hillsboro to Jerel and Serena (Stum) Pankratz. Survivors include: father, Jerel Pankratz of Greeley, KS; mother, Serena (Chris) McGinn of Sedgwick; sisters, Paula (Kurt) Schwarz of LaCygne, KS, Heather (Jeff) Madison of Ft. Scott, KS, Alec McGinn of Wichita, Riley McGinn of Sedgwick; grandpa, Allen Pankratz of Hillsboro; grandma, Sandra Stum of Towner, Colorado; 1 niece and 3 nephews. Celebration of Life Service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at The Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro officiated by Pastor Brian Allen. Memorials to the Local 4-H Council in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

Share this:



Tweet

