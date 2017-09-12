Claeys Named to Special Committee on Commerce

Representative J.R. Claeys (R-Salina) was appointed today to the Special Committee on Commerce. The special committee has been tasked with reviewing economic development programs administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Among legislation that will be reviewed by the committee is a bill supported by K-State Polytechnic, the Salina Chamber, the Salina Airport Authority and the Salina Community Economic Development Organization that Claeys introduced last session. The Kansas Aerospace Education Tax Credit cleared the House, but was not reviewed by the Senate.

“These programs are vital to growing premium-wage jobs in our region,” said Claeys. “Programs that incentivize workforce development and creating good-paying jobs in Kansas have the effect of giving our kids an opportunity to raise their families here in Kansas, rather than leaving for Texas.”

The committee will also review the long-term future of the Sales Tax & Revenue (STAR) Bond program. Claeys introduced and carried the STAR Bond Reauthorization bill last session that preserved financing for the Salina Downtown Renovation Project.

Claeys serves on the House Committee on Commerce, Labor & Economic Development during the regular session.