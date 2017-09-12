City to host public meeting on River Renewal Project

The City, with the help of HDR, will be working to refine design elements presented in the Smoky Hill River Renewal Master Plan that was adopted in 2010. In May 2016, voters approved a sales tax increase from 8.40% to 8.75% that will be in place over 20 years. A portion of these sales tax funds will be used for Smoky Hill River Renewal projects and will allow restoration efforts to move forward.

A design workshop was held in July 2017 that focused on the Smoky Hill River from Iron Avenue, south to the YMCA. The design team will be conducting another design workshop in Salina, September 26-28 focusing on the areas north of Iron and the bridge aesthetics. The design team will incorporate results of the most recent survey and input from the Steering Committee to develop concepts that the public will be able to review and provide feedback on:

Thursday, September 28, 2017

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Open House & Presentation

Tony’s Pizza Events Center

800 The Midway

Salina, Kansas 67401

Attendees will be able to view exhibits, speak with project representatives, and provide feedback on proposed elements. A presentation of work to date will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. Concepts will be posted as they are explained for the public to view and provide input on.

The public is invited to provide input and comments at any stage during project development. However, feedback is most useful now – before design decisions are made. The preliminary design process is expected to take just over one year. Prior to finalizing design, an additional public meeting will be held in the fall of 2018.