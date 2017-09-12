City to host public meeting on River Renewal Project

The City, with the help of HDR, will be working to refine design elements presented in the Smoky Hill River Renewal Master Plan that was adopted in 2010. In May 2016, voters approved a sales tax increase from 8.40% to 8.75% that will be in place over 20 years. A portion of these sales tax funds will be used for Smoky Hill River Renewal projects and will allow restoration efforts to move forward.
A design workshop was held in July 2017 that focused on the Smoky Hill River from Iron Avenue, south to the YMCA. The design team will be conducting another design workshop in Salina, September 26-28 focusing on the areas north of Iron and the bridge aesthetics. The design team will incorporate results of the most recent survey and input from the Steering Committee to develop concepts that the public will be able to review and provide feedback on:
Thursday, September 28, 2017
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Open House & Presentation
Tony’s Pizza Events Center
800 The Midway
Salina, Kansas 67401
Attendees will be able to view exhibits, speak with project representatives, and provide feedback on proposed elements. A presentation of work to date will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. Concepts will be posted as they are explained for the public to view and provide input on.
The public is invited to provide input and comments at any stage during project development. However, feedback is most useful now – before design decisions are made. The preliminary design process is expected to take just over one year. Prior to finalizing design, an additional public meeting will be held in the fall of 2018.
Comments
Stan Smith says
Why not the “Field House ” has turned out to be a winner ( can’t even say that without throwing up)
Jsw says
Why even have a meeting? Not like anyone in charge gives a damn about public opinion…
The Transformer says
So ask for input so they they can do whatever the heck they feel like doing anyway. These people have no shame.
Gason Jage says
Why do they continually publicize that voters approved a sales tax hike for the river project? According to local news outlets and the city’s own website the tax hike was to repair roads and stabilize the city coffers ! nowhere in the tax proposal or ballot does it mention “river project”