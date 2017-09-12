Arlene L. Nelson, Concordia resident, age 86, entered into rest on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Mt. Joseph Senior Village in Concordia, Kansas. She was born September 6, 1931 to Joseph and Margaret (Veesart) Bohm in Clifton, Kansas.

Arlene was a graduate of Concordia Catholic High School. She worked as a legal secretary for 40 years.

She married Lawrence W. Nelson on June 9, 1956, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. To this union two sons were born Gary and David.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ladies of the Moose #1428 and St. Ann’s Guild & Altar Society.

She is survived by her two sons, Gary Nelson (Christine), St. Louis, MO.; David Nelson (Joy), Sarasota,FL.; grandsons, Joey, Sam and Jonathan Nelson of St. Louis, MO.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence on July 26, 2006.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am, September 18th, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery.

Visitation will be September 17, 2017 from 1PM to 8PM with a Rosary at 6pm all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. Family will receive friends after the Rosary service. Memorial contributions may be given to (TBD) in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.