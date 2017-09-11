Vivian Nadean Johnson, 94, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2017, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. She had worked as a pharmacy clerk for Raleigh’s Drug Store and Medical Center Pharmacy.

Vivian was born on August 4, 1923, in Bradshaw, Nebraska, the daughter of Charles Nathan and Bernice A. (Froyck) Shafer. On October 27, 1940, she was united in marriage to Charles Edward “Chuck” Johnson in Lindsborg, KS. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2001.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and the McPherson Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

Survivors include: three children, Sheila (Ron) Freidenberger of Rogers, AR, Sharyl (Lenny) Miller of McPherson, KS, and Kevin (Eileen) Johnson of McPherson, KS; sister, Virginia Charlson of Lindsborg, KS; nine grandchildren, Scott Freidenberger, Michael Freidenberger, Kristene Freidenberger, Marcy Davenport, Tim Miller, Todd Miller, Dezirae Deist, Adam Johnson, and Jessica Whalen; 28 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; sisters, Margaret Jean Grant and Shirley Hill; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, September 11, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 12, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Rice Ratzlaff, Rev. Darren Frazier, and Rev. Harold Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.