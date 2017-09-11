Victim identified, homicide investigation underway

The death of a 52-year-old Solomon man, whose body was found in a parked car Sunday morning, is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of Seneca shortly after 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, after a resident reported finding a deceased person inside a 2003 Lincoln Town Car that was parked in a driveway.

The body was later identified as 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas, of Solomon.

Salina Police wouldn’t release any more information, saying “we are still in the early stages of this investigation so very little information can be released.”

The case is being worked as a homicide and Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said an autopsy will be completed.

Capt. Sweeney urged those with any information regarding the crime to contact the Salina Police Department or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.