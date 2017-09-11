The Salina Post

Vehicle parked at Salina home stolen

A 28-year-old Salina woman reported her 2007 Chevy Cobalt stolen Saturday morning.

The victim told Salina Police that she parked her car in front of her residence on the 500 block of East Bond at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday. She discovered the vehicle missing at around 6:30 a.m. that same morning.

The vehicle is said to be silver with Kansas tag 075 ECQ.

It was valued at $4,000.

  1. I wonder if it now has my stolen tag on it. Stolen from Lindsborg sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. 932 EDN

