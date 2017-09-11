UBAS Project commences Wednesday

On Wednesday through Friday, September 13 through 15, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will perform the ultrathin bonded asphalt surface maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Wed, Sept 13 Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis Thurs, Sept 14 Cherokee, Pueblo to Crawford Fri, Sept 15 Franklin, Broadway to Plaza Vassar, Plaza to Franklin

Arterial streets will be constructed utilizing lane closures but otherwise will be open to traffic. Residential streets will be closed to traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. while the work is being completed. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.

This type of preventative maintenance is new to Salina but has been used to help extend the life of many roads around the State of Kansas. It consists of a thin, coarse aggregate hot mix over a special asphalt membrane similar to a chip seal but placed in one pass with a spray paver. The membrane prevents water intrusion and provides a superior bond to the old asphalt. The overlay can disperse water quickly off the surface, which reduces roadway spray from vehicles and provides greater visibility and traction in wet weather. UBAS has performed well for other cities and provides a good friction surface in wet weather. UBAS can be installed quickly, and asserts a longer life-span (8-10 years) than micro-surfacing (6-7 years).