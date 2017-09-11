Suspect abandons vehicle after police pursuit

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect took them on a short pursuit early Friday morning.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that an officer attempted the make a traffic stop on a 2005 Nissan Maxima for making an improper turn just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 8. The vehicle pulled into the McDonald’s drive through at 701 S. Broadway, where the officer attempted to make the stop.

The vehicle sped off through the Sunset Plaza parking lot before turning eastbound on Crawford. The pursuit continued to the 700 block of Prescott, where the suspect abandoned the vehicle after jumping a curb.

Capt. Sweeney said they are still searching for the suspect.