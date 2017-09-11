Saundra F. “Sandy” Heroneme, 76, passed away Thursday, September 7th, 2017 in Abilene. She was born August 22, 1941, in Abilene, the daughter of William F. and Faye V. (Engle) Gragg. Growing up in Abilene, Sandy attended local schools graduating from Abilene High School with the class of 1959, Marymount College with a BA in 1970 and Kansas State University with a MS in 1982. On September 1, 1962, she was married to Chuck Heroneme in Emporia. Most of their married life was spent in Abilene. He preceded her in death in 2011. Sandy had been employed by USD 435 as an elementary teacher until retiring in 1998. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and sharing Chuck’s love of trains. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a great granddaughter, Kimberly. She was a member of the Abilene First United Methodist Church, NEA, Eisenhower Area Reading Council and the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad Historical Society.

Survivors include: two daughters, Teri (Bob) Gindro of Elizabeth, Colo., Kristy (Mike) Engle of Abilene; son, Steve (Shelly) Heroneme of Abilene; nine grandchildren, Ben, Dylan, Chris, Connie, Kylie, Dustin, Ashley, Kyle and Troy; five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Baili, Brayden, Aleister and Alaina: two sisters, Kay (Ron) Schnelle of Wellington, KS; Judy (Stan) Gossage of Colorado Springs, Colo; brother Mark (Beth) Gragg of Salina, KS; and brother-in-law Dan Wilkerson of Cawker City, KS

The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 16th, 11:00 am at the Abilene First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name to Kennedy Primary School or the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, POB 758, Abilene, Kansas 67410.