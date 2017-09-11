The Salina Post

Quiet weather continues this week

by

All will remain quiet across the neighborhood as a strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate. Wednesday will be hotter for most areas, especially in Central & South-Central Kansas where highs in the lower 90s are likely. In fact, Central & South-Central Kansas will experience the higher temperatures this work-week.

