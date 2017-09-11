The Salina Post

Police: 15 arrested during Kansas sex trafficking sting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating over a dozen people on various charges after a weekend sex trafficking sting.

According to Officer Charley Davidson, 11 people were arrested for buying sexual relations, one for selling sexual relations, one for promoting the sale of sexual relations and two others on unrelated charges during the weekend sting operation.

The Wichita Police Department Vice Section, Exploited, Missing Child Unit, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, Patrol South Broadway Corridor Team and the Patrol West Special Community Action Team participated jointly in the investigation.

