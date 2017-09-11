Over $40,000 in cell phones stolen from Sam’s Club

Salina Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly stole 58 cell phones from the Salina Sam’s Club, located at 2919 Market Pl., last Friday.
Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that three females and one male entered Sam’s Club at around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 8. The suspects cut the lock to the cell phone storage cabinet and snuck out 58 phones.
The total loss was listed at $41,145.
Capt. Sweeney said Police are currently obtaining surveillance video and the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Pat Milham says
Wallmart and its affiliates stole far more than that from their employees last Saturday. Investigate that
, Police. lolpat
Dauber says
Thank god for cameras.put the scum bags in prison
Jayhawker says
drug dealers using them for wifi, hope they don’t stay in one place too long.
raven says
Also terrorists use them
Jerseyboy says
If you are a thief this tells you there is no security in the store. Nobody watching the camera’s or walking around with the rest of the customers. Gives them a green light.
Trucker says
Good thing they are not worth what they say.