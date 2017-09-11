Over $40,000 in cell phones stolen from Sam’s Club

Salina Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly stole 58 cell phones from the Salina Sam’s Club, located at 2919 Market Pl., last Friday.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that three females and one male entered Sam’s Club at around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 8. The suspects cut the lock to the cell phone storage cabinet and snuck out 58 phones.

The total loss was listed at $41,145.

Capt. Sweeney said Police are currently obtaining surveillance video and the investigation is ongoing.