The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Over $40,000 in cell phones stolen from Sam’s Club

by 6 Comments

Salina Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly stole 58 cell phones from the Salina Sam’s Club, located at 2919 Market Pl., last Friday.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that three females and one male entered Sam’s Club at around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 8. The suspects cut the lock to the cell phone storage cabinet and snuck out 58 phones.

The total loss was listed at $41,145.

Capt. Sweeney said Police are currently obtaining surveillance video and the investigation is ongoing.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Wallmart and its affiliates stole far more than that from their employees last Saturday. Investigate that
    , Police. lolpat

    Reply

  4. If you are a thief this tells you there is no security in the store. Nobody watching the camera’s or walking around with the rest of the customers. Gives them a green light.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *