KHP trooper hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Two people including a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Dodge Charger driven by Trooper Dray Carlton, 28, was northbound on Rochester Road just north of U.S. 24 with lights and sirens activated.
A 2000 Chevy Camaro driven by Robert E. Wells,71, Topeka, was westbound exiting a private drive and pulled out in front of the Charger. The Charger struck the Camaro. The Camaro left the road to the right and struck a 2005 Hyundai Tucson which was legally parked. The collision pushed the Hyundai into a legally parked Saturn Ion.
Carlton and Wells were transported to St. Francis Hospital. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
Maybe the first time they can honestly say if someone was buckled up since it was a KHP officer. But then again if he was not buckled up nobody would never know for sure. Just maybe they need to give the KHP regular 4 door sedans instead of Dodge Chargers.
Jerseyboy says
One other note looks to me by the way the stop sign is on the ground it was the KHP that ran the stop sign not the car he hit. Picture says a 1000 words.
Not Use says
Missed the part where the article says “lights and sirens activated”. Just skim through and only see what you want.
1000 words says
Boy y0u are special! In the photo, it clearly shows the KHP vehicle in the PARKING LOT of a Walmart. The ROADWAY you speak of can be seen BEHIND the vehicle, grass, and curb! So your 1000 words, like you. I would say you have a great lack of intelligence but stupid fits better.
Jersey boy sucks big black dic* says
Yep, Jerseyboy is not very smart but quick to point fingers.