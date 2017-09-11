Kan. county computer systems held hostage after ransomeware attack

BUTLER COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a ransomware attack on a computer system in Butler County.

Services were limited Monday due to the weekend attack on the county’s computer network, according to the county’s social media page.

The county offices were open but any service requiring the use of a computer such as motor vehicle renewals and driver’s license renewal were not available.

County officials are working with third party vendors and law enforcement to restore the systems and asked the public to be patient as they work through the problem.

In addition, county officials did not believe any public or private information was stolen but all data is essentially being held hostage and encrypted until monies are paid or the county restores access with the help of our third party vendors.

For information on closings or limited available services individuals may contact departments directly or call our main line at 316-322-4300.