Frances I. (Dinsmoor) Lay, 90, of Salina, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017. She was born January 7, 1927 in Russell County to Lloyd Michael and Viva America (Nichols) Dinsmoor.

She worked as a retail clerk for numerous places. Frances had a love for bingo, bargains, and her dog, Maggie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dean N. Dick, (1947) and Lynn W. Lay, (2007); and brother, Donald D. Dinsmoor. (1976)

Survivors include her children, Sue (Gary) Base, Thomas Dick, and Jacquelyn Lay; grandchildren, Keri Base, Daniel Base, Brian Dietsch and Bradley Dietsch; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Tyson, Jaxson, Hunter, Parker, Torin, and Alexa; and sister, Joyce Cooper.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11am at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.