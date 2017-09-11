Carl W. Johnson, Jr., 94, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 in Ellsworth. He was born July 31, 1923 in Ellsworth to Carl W. Sr. and Ethel (Cizek) Johnson.

Carl married Gail Rice in Salina on July 28, 1943. She preceded him in death. A longtime resident of Ellsworth, Carl was a retired production manager for United Technologies of Hartford, CT and the Essex Group of Hoisington. He was a member of the NRA, American Radio Relay League, and the Kansas Army MARS. He had a strong passion for high-power rifles and enjoyed spending time target shooting. He was an excellent marksman.

Carl is survived by his sons, Michael (Maxine) of Lorraine, Carl of Kanopolis, and Mark (Georgette) of Topeka; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gail; and brother, Leon Johnson.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Ellsworth First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth First United Methodist Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.