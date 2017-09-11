The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on Kansas crash

by Leave a Comment

GRAY COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8a.m. Monday in Gray County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge pickup driven by Zachariah E. Hammond, 21, Montezuma, was eastbound on U.S. 56 just west of Kansas 23.

The pickup entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with 2017 Kenworth semi driven by Robert L. Hoskinson, 53, Cimarron.

Hammond and Hoskinson were transported to the hospital in Dodge City where Hammond died.

The drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *