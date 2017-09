ELLIS COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Sunday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 Super Duty driven by Kyle Henri Colburn, 24, Canton, was traveling at a high speed on 230th Road four miles north of Hays.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled into the west ditch and rolled.

Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Brock’s North Hill Chapel