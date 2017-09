A body was found in a vehicle this morning and Salina Police are investigating.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that they received a report of a possibly deceased person inside a vehicle on the 700 block of Seneca Ave. at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers arrived on scene to find a body in the back of a passenger car.

Capt. Forrester said that police are investigating the incident and could not release any more information.