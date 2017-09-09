Pump station rehabilitation at south Ohio and Albert

Beginning Tuesday, September 12, 2017, South Ohio Street will be limited to one lane in each direction between Schippel Road and Buckeye Avenue for Phase 2 of the Sanitary Sewer Pump Station

Rehabilitation work at the southwest corner of South Ohio Street and Albert Avenue. Both lanes will be shifted to the northbound side of South Ohio Street. Left turns will be restricted at South Ohio Street and Albert Avenue.

Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. Work is expected to be complete by mid-October 2017. Motorists may encounter minor delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

For additional information contact the City of Salina Utilities Department at (785) 309-5725.