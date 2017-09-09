Kansas man admits rape of 2 children over 13-years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to raping two children for several years.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 54-year-old Edwin Wasson pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of rape.

Prosecutors say he raped the first victim between 2002 and 2008 and the second child between 2013 and 2015.

Wasson will be required to register immediately as a sex offender and to remain registered for the rest of his life.

Attorneys on both sides requested a sentence of 24.5 years, or 12 years on each count to run consecutively. He will be sentenced Oct. 20.

The victims are now 23 and 17.