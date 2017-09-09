Friday September 8 High School Football Scores

Andale 39, Labette County 0
Anderson County 50, West Franklin 45
Arkansas City 24, Salina Central 21
Atchison 40, KC Sumner 14
Augusta 19, Clearwater 7
Axtell 74, Valley Falls 24
Balko, Okla. 42, Rolla 26
Basehor-Linwood 38, Spring Hill 0
Bennington 42, Little River 20
Bishop Miege 48, Gardner-Edgerton 0
Blue Valley 55, BV West 7
Bluestem 33, Erie 30
Buhler 37, Andover Central 7
Burlingame 60, Hartford 8
Caldwell 38, Attica/Argonia 20
Cedar Vale/Dexter 52, Altoona-Midway 0
Central Plains 44, Ness City 20
Centralia 29, St. Mary’s 8
Centre 66, Goessel 20
Chaparral 56, Medicine Lodge 15
Chapman 28, Southeast Saline 20
Cheney 74, Belle Plaine 22
Cheylin 53, Wheatland-Grinnell 28
Cimarron 70, Johnson-Stanton County 0
Clay Center 28, Concordia 26
Clifton-Clyde 46, Frankfort 0
Coffeyville 48, Parsons 21
Colby 49, LaCrosse 7
Columbus 20, Pawnee, Colo. 14
Conway Springs 60, Wichita Independent 0
Council Grove 32, Northern Heights 12
DeSoto 36, Bonner Springs 0
Dighton/Healy 53, Oberlin-Decatur 8
Dodge City 40, Wichita Southeast 6
Elkhart 32, Southwestern Hts. 6
Ell-Saline 35, Remington 7
Ellsworth 28, Beloit 22
Eureka 38, Central Heights 20
Fort Scott 56, Independence 6
Fredonia 34, Douglass 28
Galena 28, Frontenac 21
Garden City 16, Castle View, Colo. 7
Garden Plain 49, Wichita Trinity 21
Girard 35, Riverton 0
Goddard 50, Derby 20
Goodland 45, Wray, Colo. 6
Greeley County 54, Quinter 8
Hanover 54, Udall 6
Hays 21, Great Bend 20
Hays-TMP-Marian 49, Ellis 13
Hesston 37, Halstead 22
Hill City 64, Stockton 18
Hoisington 35, Wichita Collegiate 20
Hoxie 46, Lakeside 0
Hugoton 14, Ulysses 13
Humboldt 22, Cherryvale 8
Hutchinson 41, Newton 7
Hutchinson Central Christian 66, Pratt Skyline 12
Hutchinson Trinity 30, Moundridge 19
Ingalls 54, Bucklin 0
Jackson Heights 38, Pleasant Ridge 6
Jayhawk Linn 36, Uniontown 0
Jefferson North 50, Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 6
Jefferson West 36, Riverside 12
KC Turner 28, KC Washington 6
KC Wyandotte 28, KC Harmon 0
Kapaun Mount Carmel 21, Andover 0
Kingman 20, Hillsboro 6
Lakin 30, Meade 28
Lansing 67, KC Bishop Ward 0
Larned 28, Smoky Valley 14
Lawrence Free State 49, SM South 0
Leavenworth 16, SM West 14
Liberal 49, Guymon, Okla. 3
Linn 49, BV Randolph 0
Logan/Palco 70, Northern Valley 14
Louisburg 35, KC Piper 7
Lyndon 48, Mission Valley 6
Madison/Hamilton 62, Lebo 14
Maize 13, Goddard-Eisenhower 10
Maize South 9, McPherson 0
Manhattan 31, Washburn Rural 7
Marion 64, Inman 13
Marmaton Valley 50, Crest 0
Marysville 43, Abilene 20
Mill Valley 35, BV Northwest 14
Minneapolis 54, Republic County 6
Mulvane 42, Rose Hill 38
Nemaha Central 55, Royal Valley 14
Neodesha 38, Oswego 6
Nickerson 53, Lyons 14
Norton 40, Plainville 10
Oakley 21, Sublette 0
Olathe East 29, Olathe North 12
Olathe South 21, Olathe Northwest 7
Olpe 20, Caney Valley 7
Osage City 59, Chase County 6
Osborne 28, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 0
Oskaloosa 36, Horton 12
Otis-Bison 56, Ellinwood 0
Ottawa 28, Wamego 13
Paola 34, Baldwin 14
Perry-Lecompton 63, Hiawatha 8
Phillipsburg 23, Smith Center 0
Pike Valley 62, Thunder Ridge 14
Pittsburg 54, Chanute 7
Pittsburg Colgan 31, Baxter Springs 15
Prairie View 21, Iola 0
Pratt 49, Haven 8
Pretty Prairie 54, Fairfield-Cunningham 6
Rawlins County 46, Wallace County 0
Riley County 41, Washington County 0
Rock Creek 42, Rossville 26
Rock Hills 58, Lincoln 8
Russell 49, Salina Sacred Heart 7
SM East 41, SM Northwest 0
Sabetha 21, Holton 0
Santa Fe Trail 36, Burlington 28
Satanta 42, Kiowa County 8
Scott City 23, Holcomb 14
Sedan 24, Burden Central 22
Sedgwick 31, Sterling 21
Shawnee Heights 28, Topeka West 0
Silver Lake def. Wabaunsee, forfeit
Solomon 54, Herington 34
South Barber 46, Norwich 0
South Central 49, Minneola 0
South Gray 40, Trego 26
South Haven 34, Flinthills 26
Southern Coffey 24, Waverly 18
Spearville 64, Hodgeman County 34
St. Francis 56, Triplains-Brewster 0
St. James Academy 38, Blue Valley Southwest 26
St. Paul 48, Chetopa 0
St. Paul, Neb. 48, Chetopa 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, BV North 14
Syracuse 32, Beaver, Okla. 6
Tonganoxie 35, Eudora 7
Topeka 42, Junction City 28
Topeka Hayden 20, Emporia 13
Topeka Seaman 47, Highland Park 6
Troy 42, Atchison County 24
Valley Center 21, Wichita Campus 20
Valley Heights 60, Doniphan West 20
Victoria 60, Macksville 12
Wakefield 62, Peabody-Burns 26
Wellington 21, El Dorado 0
Wellsville 34, Osawatomie 14
Weskan 53, Natoma 6
West Elk 56, Oxford 6
Wetmore 62, Onaga 36
Wichita Bishop Carroll 48, Salina South 24
Wichita County 30, Moscow 6
Wichita East 54, Wichita North 0
Wichita Home School 50, Cair Paravel 28
Wichita Life Prep 74, Deerfield 0
Wichita Northwest 37, Wichita Heights 20
Winfield 32, Circle 16
Yates Center 20, Northeast-Arma 14
