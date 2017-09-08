The St. Francis Foundation welcomes new development officers

SALINA, KS – The Saint Francis Foundation welcomes Michelle Peck and Mitch Drees, who will serve as the Foundation’s new associate directors of development. Peck and Drees’ duties will include collaborating with local community leaders and businesses to raise financial support for the much needed work of Saint Francis Community Services. Peck served most recently as the chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina. During her seven-year tenure, she was instrumental in growing the agency and helping it receive recognition for its work in youth mentoring and development. She serves on the board of directors for several local organizations including, Salina/Saline County Crime Stoppers, Salina Rotary, and Saint Mary’s Grade School. Peck is also a facilitator at Leadership Salina, a joint venture of the Salina Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Salina Community Foundation. A graduate of Kansas State University, she is a guest lecturer for the Executive in Residence MBA program at Kansas Wesleyan University.

“I am honored to support the mission of Saint Francis Community Services in providing healing and hope to children and families in Kansas and in the other states we serve,” said Peck. “I am blessed to join this team of professionals and look forward to sharing our story with others.”

A graduate of Fort Hays State University, Drees comes to the Foundation from the Kansas Ag Network and Kansas News Network, where he served as sales manager. Prior to that, he was director of sales at Alpha Media in Salina. “I grew up in Salina, but was never fully aware of everything Saint Francis does,” said Drees. “While in my former position, I had the opportunity to work closely with several people from the Foundation and discovered I wanted to be a part of it. Now, for the first time in my professional career, I feel that what I do every day has a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m happy to give back.”