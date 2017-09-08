Salina State Representative: I’d give to North Korea before public radio

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A conservative Kansas legislator says he would give money to North Korea before he’d support Kansas Public Radio.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Republican Rep. J.R. Claeys of Salina expressed disdain for public radio Wednesday in a tweet responding to a fundraising tweet by KPR Statehouse reporter Stephen Koranda.
I’d sooner give to DPRK News. At least their praise of dear leader is under duress. #ksleg https://t.co/GNbR8cDTPU
— Rep. J.R. Claeys (@jrclaeys) September 6, 2017
Claeys tweeted that he’d sooner give to “DPRK News” because its propaganda is “under duress.” DRPK is the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or North Korea.
Asked about the tweet, Claeys questioned in a message why anyone would be surprised that a Republican would balk at funding what he called a “democratic radio station.”
As for North Korea, Claeys retweeted a message suggesting that the U.S. has no reason not to launch a nuclear strike on that nation.
Comments
bing bong says
WTH?
Will Smith says
What a stupid thing for a person to say! If he were alive in WWII era, he would have said the same thing except he’d be regarding Hitler’s Germany. SMDMFH!
Slammin40's says
what an idiot
TRUMPSUCKER says
Typical Republican. Any disdain he pretends to have for NK is out of envy.
Trent Green says
Basically what he is saying is he agrees with North Korea’s politics but not KPR. Just wanted to clear that up for everyone. What a way to put Salina on the map. Way to go jackass!
Older and wiser says
I’ve never listened to public radio
Don’t know a thing about them
But, if they are as lopsided as he says
I understand why he said it