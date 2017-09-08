Road work update from Saline County

Thompson Road

Thompson Road, from Elm Creek Road to Lockard Road was closed on September 5th, to permit placement of a multi-layer polymer concrete overlay on the deck of the bridge over the Saline River. The bridge is located on Thompson Road, approximately 0.3 mile north of Lockard Road. Completion of the work on the bridge and reopening of this section of Thompson Road was anticipated by the end of the workday, Friday, September 8th. However, equipment breakdowns have delayed completion of the work and the bridge will remain closed until the middle of next week.

Saline County opened bids on Project No. 16-5350 Deck Repair and Multi-Layer Polymer Concrete Overlay on March 21, 2017. This project consists of placement of polymer overlays on seven bridges. Polymer overlays help to protect and extend the life of the bridge decks. The low bidder was Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc. of Topeka, Kansas. They were awarded a contract for $139,428.50. The project is funded from the 2-mil fund for bridge and culvert replacement. This particular bridge is the second of the seven bridges to be overlayed.

Lockard Road

Lockard Road from Hohneck Road to Muir Road was reopened Friday morning following completion of the placement of a multi-layer polymer concrete overlay on the deck of the bridge over an unnamed tributary of the Saline River. The bridge is located on Lockard Road, approximately 0.3 mile west of Muir Road.

