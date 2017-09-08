Police want to talk to Kansas man who stabbed dog during disturbance

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an altercation with weapons and are looking for a suspect.

Just before noon Thursday, police were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 Block of North Minneapolis in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson.

A 26-year-old woman told police she got into an argument with her 31-year-old boyfriend. During the disturbance, the woman went to her vehicle in the driveway. The suspect threw a rock that damaged the vehicle.

He also stabbed a dog that was in the front yard and fled the residence. Animal control transported the dog for treatment. The prognosis is that the dog will recover, according to Davidson. He did not release the name of the suspect.

Authorities want to talk to the suspect and ask that anyone with information to call police.