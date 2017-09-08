PKM Steel Game of the Week: SES Trojans fall 28-20 at Chapman

In what has developed into a bit of a rively game, the Chapman Fighting Irish defeated Southeast of Saline 28-20 in the PKM Steel Game of the Week.

Chapman dominated the first six minutes of play, picking up massive gains off of their run game. They scored their first two possessions and forced the Trojans to go three and out their first drive. The Fighting Irish led 14-0 with just over five minutes off of the clock.

The Trojans turned things around late in the first. A versatile offense, led by senior quarterback Hunter White, scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a halftime lead. White ran in all three scores but Kyler White was the unsung hero, pulling in passes to keep drives alive and putting Southeast in scoring position.

White capped off first half scoring with a 20 yard touchdown run to give the Trojans their first lead of the night, 20-14.

Chapman’s run game took massive amounts of time off the clock, making for a quick and scoreless third quarter.

The Fighting Irish would tie the game with just under ten minutes left in the game.

Southeast struggled to move the chains, giving up their next two possessions.

In their final drive of the night, Chapman road the rush to first and goal with about two minutes left to play. The Trojans held until fourth and one when the Fighting Irish scored with 1:11 left in the game.

Southeast worked their way to Chapman’s 30 yard line, completing three passes for first downs. With no time left on the clock, White would throw across the field to Grant Tillberg. Tillberg fought his way through the interference to drag in the pass but was stopped less than a yard short of the end zone. The Trojans would get one more play from about the 25 yard line for the penalty but it was unsuccessful.

Chapman won the game 28-20.