Mill and inlay work continues next week in Salina

During the week of September 11-15, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue work on the City of Salina’s annual Asphalt Mill and Inlay project.

The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:

Monday – Friday, September 11-15

Ninth, Kirwin to South Broadway

Crawford, Ohio to Briarcliff

intersection tie-ins

The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5″ and replacing it with new asphalt to rehabilitate and preserve the pavement

section. Permanent pavement markings will be placed shortly after the resurfacing.

The work will be completed with lane closures. Residents and business owners will be notified prior to changes in access to properties. On-street

parking in work zones will be prohibited. Any vehicles or equipment left on the street on the day paving is scheduled may be towed at the

owners’ expense. The $1.5 million project is a major component of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2017 maintenance capital improvement program.