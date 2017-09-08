KBI names suspects arrested in western Kansas drug bust

WALLACE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wallace County Attorney’s Office, the Greeley County Attorney’s Office and the Sherman County Attorney’s Office named the subjects arrested and charged in a recent western Kansas narcotics operation. The operation represented a coordinated law enforcement response to combating drug violence and reducing the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting western Kansas and Eastern Colorado.

SUBJECTS CHARGED IN WALLACE COUNTY COURT:

Name, Age City of Residence Charge (most serious)

Miles Ackerman, 30 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Brandon Boutee, 38 Colby, KS Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4

Jonathan Louis Brandon, 37 Stratton, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Dante Brown, 39 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Jacob Dabney, 41 Thornton, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Adam Ford, 29 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Crystal Garner, 39 Hays, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Doug Gibbs, 60 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Megan Gibbs, 28 Goodland, KS Conspiracy to Distribute Methadone- Level 3

Kristi Baxter Hartzell, 47 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Tyler Heskett, 26 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Matthew Hessler, 24 Colby, KS Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4

Ashley Hildebrand, 30 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Michael Hillis, 46 Colby, KS Distribution of Percocet- Level 4

Tara Howard, 24 Colby, KS Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2

Kody Huff, 30 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Christopher Hurd, 39 Levant, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Wendy Huthansel, 42 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Autumn Johnson, 18 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Terrin Keith, 19 Goodland, KS Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Joseph Kreger, 26 Weskan, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Alyssa Lamb, 25 Sharon Springs, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Bryan Lee, 28 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Braden Lucas, 26 Sharon Springs, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Tyson Owings, 38 Goodland, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Andrew Shubert, 19 Colby, KS Attempted Distribution of Marijuana- Level 4

Jennifer Traxel, 23 Goodland, KS Distribution of Marijuana- Level 3

Rene Trevino, 46 Sharon Springs, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 3

Angela Tubbs, 30 Colby, KS Attempted Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 4

Charlene Valdez, 30 Burlington, CO Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Jose Vasquez, 45 Hays, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

Ryan White, 29 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Kyllian Wright, 21 Colby, KS Distribution of Marijuana- Level 2

SUBJECTS CHARGED IN GREELEY COUNTY COURT:

Name, Age City of Residence Charge (most serious)

Jessie Hess, 42 Tribune, KS Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Keenan Holmes, 20 Colorado Springs, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Winter Womak, 25 Colorado Springs, CO Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 1

SUBJECTS CHARGED IN SHERMAN COUNTY COURT:

Name, Age City of Residence Charge (most serious)

Shelly Feldt, 24 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2

Ladonna Moss, 30 Colby, KS Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine- Level 2

Kyllian Wright, 21 Colby, KS Distribution of Methamphetamine- Level 2