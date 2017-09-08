The Salina Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after SUV rolls on I-70

GOVE COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Destiny L. Sowers, 21, Oakley, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the U.S. 40 Junction.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when the trailer attached to the SUV began to fishtail.

The trailer separated from vehicle and it rolled into median. The trailer traveled west bound across the east bound lanes of the Interstate and came to rest in the east ditch.

Sowers was transported to Logan County Hospital. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

