Kansas State Polytechnic’s Civic Luncheon Lecture to feature presentation on Jewish identity

The first Civic Luncheon Lecture of the fall semester at the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus will have a religious focus and a new date.

“A New Jersey Rabbi in Kansas: Jewish Identity and Interfaith Action” will be presented by Rabbi Moti Rieber at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12 in the campus’s College Center Conference Room. The lecture series is typically held on Thursdays.

Rabbi Rieber will highlight the dynamics around Jewish identity in Kansas and the United States as well as his experience in interfaith justice work. He currently serves as executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, which is a statewide, multi-faith issue-advocacy organization that “puts faith into action.” The rabbi also has taught courses on comparative religions, the Holocaust and comparative Jewish denominations and tutored students preparing for their bar/bat mitzvahs.

The Civic Luncheon Lecture Series is free and the public is invited. Attendees are welcome to eat during the discussion, and can bring their own lunch or purchase a lunch at the K-State Café and then bring their tray into the conference room.

For more information on the series, contact Greg Stephens, associate professor of communication and business management at Kansas State Polytechnic, at 785-819-6887 or gregs@k-state.edu.