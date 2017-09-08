The Salina Post

Kansas man jailed for series of robberies, alleged kidnapping

Howell – photo KDOC

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a series of robberies.

On Thursday, Police served a search warrant at 1604 E. 6th, the residence of 59-year-old Jeffrey Dean Howell.

Police arrested him without incident for the aggravated robberies that occurred at Dillon’s, 206 W. 5th Street in Hutchinson, two Hutchinson Kwik Shops, The Subway in Hutchinson, and the Aggravated robbery of Vic’s Dog Grooming at 1017 E. 4th Street which occurred in October of last year.

Howell was also faces charges for multiple counts of kidnapping.

He has prior convictions for burglary, and contributing to a child’s misconduct, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He is expected in court on Friday.

