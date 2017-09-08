Kansas man dies after ejected in truck, trailer crash

HASKELL COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3:30 Thursday in Haskell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1991 GMC truck driven by Austin Samuel Holteen, 23, Wichita, was southbound on Road OO two miles east of U.S. 83.

The truck struck the trailer of a 2015 Mack truck driven by Orlando Mata-Orozco, 37, Johnson, that was eastbound on Road 100.

Holteen was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Weeks Funeral Home.

Mata-Orozco was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.