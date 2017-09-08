Kansas deputies find body in burned vehicle

LYON COUNTY— Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a body was found in a burned vehicle approximately 5 miles east of Emporia, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies made the discovery Thursday morning while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle near road T and 160 Road.

Several law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.