Walter Knitter, Jr., 93 died September 5, 2017. He was born on September 26, 1923, the son of Walter, Sr. and Helen (Bauer) Knitter. Walter grew up in the Fact and Green areas. He attended country schools and graduated from CCCHS in 1941. Walt served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked for Goodyear Easy Pay tires after returning from the war. Walt married Doris Black on May 31, 1946 and she preceded him in death on September 10, 2009. He also worked for Champayne Auto Supply and Livengood-Siebold Motors as parts manager until his retirement in 1987. Walt was a lifetime member of the American Legion, V.F.W. and the D.A.V. He is also preceded in death by his son, Rodney Knitter and his sister, Wilene Sanneman.

Survivors:

Son: Robert and wife, Frieda Knitter, Clay Center, Kansas

Daughter: Janice and husband, Chuck Dunn, Clay Center, Kansas

Son: Jeff and wife, Sondy Knitter, Abilene, Kansas

Daughter In-Law: Dee Knitter, Idana, KS

9 Grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren

Funeral Services: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Ryan Lynch and Herb Mugler

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 3-8PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook-Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 5-7PM.

Memorials: Meadowlark Hospice or American Legion Baseball c/o funeral home