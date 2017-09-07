Schools in north-central Kansas on lockdown due to police activity

CLOUD COUNTY — Schools and business are on lockdown in north central Kansas due to police activity and the search for a wanted suspect, according to the Republic County Sheriff’s office. Few details are available.

The Concordia campus of Cloud County Community College reported lockdown procedures were in place just before 4 p.m. Thursday because of a situation in the community.

Just after 5p.m. the college reported that due to the continuing lock down situation, evening classes at the Concordia campus were canceled.

In addition, local law enforcement advised USD 333 in Concordia to remain in lock down until further notice. Students will not be released until the issue is resolved. According to the school district, this procedure is for the safety of all involved.

Check Salina Post for additional details as they become available.