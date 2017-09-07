Salina woman arrested for making threats, throwing soda at woman

A 26-year-old Salina woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a woman and threw a soda through the car window during an argument.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 34-year-old Tina Schimmel was parked on the 600 block of North Seventh while she was talking to a male acquaintance when they were almost hit by a silver passenger car.

The driver of the passenger car, Karen Luna, turned around and an argument ensued. According to Capt. Forrester, Luna allegedly threatened to kill Schimmel and hit her with a soda that she threw through the car window.

Luna was arrested shortly after and faces battery and criminal threat charges.