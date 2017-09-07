Salina motel robbery suspects arrested in Wichita

Authorities in Sedgwick County have made two arrests and recovered the vehicle of a Hays man who was beaten and robbed at a Salina motel in August.

The incident occurred sometime after 2 p.m. on August 22 at the Red Carpet Inn and Suites, located at 222 E. Diamond Dr. Police say four suspects, two men and two women, entered the room of a 69-year-old Hays man, beating him and stealing his car.

The victim had severe facial lacerations and two black eyes.

Capt. Forrester said that officers collected video surveillance from the motel and the Central Mall, where the suspects used the victim’s stolen credit card.

An attempt to located was put out on the victim’s stolen 2000 Cadillac Seville and photos of the suspects were distributed to agencies statewide.

A probation officer in Sedgwick County recognized two of the suspects, sending Salina Police mugshots of Robert Roberts, 36, and Angel Adams, 21, both of Wichita.

On Sept. 1, Capt. Forrester said that a deputy in Sedgwick County located Roberts and Adams still driving the victim’s stolen Cadillac. Adams also had warrants in Sedgwick County, Capt. Forrester added.

Roberts was booked into the Saline County Jail yesterday afternoon for aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and criminal threat.

Adams will be extradited to Salina at a later date.

Capt. Forrester said he expects additional arrests to follow.