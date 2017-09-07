Police investigate attempted abduction of 11-year-old Kan. girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged attempted abduction.

Just after 6:30p.m. police responded to report of an abduction, kidnapping at a mobile home park in the 2200 Block of West MacArthur in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 31-year-old mother told police her 11-year old daughter was a few blocks from their residence when a man wearing a ski mask and black clothing grabbed her from behind. The child kicked the suspect and ran home.

The suspect, who fled the area on foot, is described as an unknown Hispanic man and 5-foot 11-inches tall. In addition to the black clothing, the suspect had a ring tattoo on his left hand and tattoos around his eyebrows, according to officer Davidson.

Anyone in the area or with information is asked to call police.