HERINGTON – Lola A. Brockmeier, 99, died Sunday, September 3, 2017, at Herington. She was born January 30, 1918 at Lincolnville. She was the daughter of Rudolph H.and Ottille A. (Krause) Albrecht.

She worked at Collier’s Cleaners in Herington for forty years as a steam presser. She enjoyed sewing and was a very fine seamstress. She went to the Lincolnville High School. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Erano, Sylvester, and Merle Albrecht; a sister Ruth Gregg; and her parents.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Brockmeier (wife-Jan) of Brandon, FL, Clarence Larry Brockmeier of Cottonwood Falls; two brothers, Leland Albrecht (Lola) of Marion, Gail Albrecht (Barbara) of Lindsborg; two grandchildren, Jeremy and Angie Brockmeier; and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Reid, and Vivian Brockmeier.

The family requests memorials to the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Herington; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, September 7th, 2017, at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-Herington, with Rev. Mark Lovett, officiating. Musician for the service will be Lori Moldenhauer. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery of Lincolnville. A public viewing will precede the services at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church from 9:30 am until time of services.