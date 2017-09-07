The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man sentenced in stabbing death of 86-year-old

by 1 Comment

Adams-photo Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 50 years for fatally stabbing an elderly man who was showing him a rental property.

Boe Adams was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder and other charges in the April 28 death of 86-year-old Otto Meyer. Prosecutors say Meyer was stabbed when he was showing the property to Adams and a woman who was with him.

Wichita police found the victim’s truck parked at an apartment complex in Wichita.

Mosqueda-photo Sedgwick Co.

Adams and the woman were caught while trying to cash a check drawn on Meyer’s account.

His co-defendant, 19-year-old Yvonne Mosqueda, of Wichita, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 20 on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Why do I have to pay for this waste of space to live ?
    He’s gonna have a heated & cooled room
    With free meals for the next 50 plus years ?
    Just put a noose around the neck of this crap & drop it ten feet

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *