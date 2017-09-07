John Oliver Click, 81, of Geneseo, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Pleasant View Home, Inman. He was born on March 30, 1936, in Geneseo, the son of Oliver and Ruby Burnett Click. John was a lifetime Geneseo resident. He graduated from Geneseo High School with the class of 1954. He was a retired farmer. John was a former Geneseo School Board member, Geneseo Volunteer Fire Department member, and Geneseo Golf Club member. On July 29, 1956, John was united in marriage with Shirley Ann Kindle in Geneseo. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2000. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, Glenn Henry Click. He is survived by his son, John Darren and Wendy Lynn Click of Hutchinson; two daughters, Becky and Brent Kratzer of Geneseo, and Donna Jo and Davis Laughlin of Benton, KS; sister, Helen Stockstill of Lyons; eleven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Geneseo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to Pleasant View Home or Heartland Hospice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

