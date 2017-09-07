Jill Cohn to perform for Friday Night Live

Jill Cohn will be the featured artist at this week’s Friday Night Live Concert. The show will start at 7 p.m. at Campbell Plaza, located at 123 South Santa Fe.

“Singer/songwriter Cohn has been described by some as having melodious vocals with warm storytelling lyrics, complemented by guitar and percussion. Her songs pay homage to artists like Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan and Counting Crows, with tunes ranging from personal reflections to musical contemplations of pertinent social issues including domestic violence and vanishing rain forests.

A full-time musician since 1999, Cohn has nine critically-acclaimed independent releases and has gained notoriety with some of her songs placed in popular TV shows. She was the debut performer for the Friday Night Live series on May 6, 2016.”